Saudi Arabia buys 625,000 tons of wheat from Americas, Europe, and Australia

Saudi Arabia’s essential state wheat shopping for company the Saudi Grains

Organization (SAGO) has agreed to purchase 625,000 tons of wheat in an

worldwide tender, SAGO stated on Monday, Trend reviews citing Al

Arabiya.

SAGO stated it made the acquisition at a median value of $422.47 a

ton. That was up sharply from $365.14 a ton c&f paid in SAGO’s

earlier wheat tender in December.

Traders say Saudi Arabia is amongst importing nations hit by

disruption to Ukrainian and Russian grain exports and surging

costs of wheat and different commodities.

The shipments will probably be delivered between September and November,

the state grains importer stated.

The tender had sought 355,000 tons of laborious wheat with 12.5

p.c protein content material and closed on Friday.

Origins provided have been the European Union, Black Sea area, North

America, South America and Australia with the vendor having the

possibility of choosing the origin equipped, SAGO governor Ahmad

al-Fares added in an announcement.

The shipments will probably be in 11 consignments distributed amongst 4

Saudi Arabian Sea ports.