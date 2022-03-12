Saudi Arabia carries out its largest known execution in the kingdom’s modern history

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Saudi Arabia executed on Saturday 81 individuals convicted of crimes starting from killings to belonging to militant teams, the biggest identified mass execution carried out within the kingdom in its fashionable historical past.

The variety of executed surpassed even the toll of a January 1980 mass execution for the 63 militants convicted of seizing the Grand Mosque in Mecca in 1979, the worst-ever militant assault to focus on the dominion and Islam’s holiest web site.

It wasn’t clear why the dominion select Saturday for the executions, although they got here as a lot of the world’s consideration remained targeted on Russia’s battle on Ukraine. The variety of demise penalty circumstances being carried out in Saudi Arabia had dropped throughout the coronavirus pandemic, although the dominion continued to behead convicts beneath King Salman and his assertive son, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

The state-run Saudi Press Agency introduced Saturday’s executions, saying they included these “convicted of various crimes, including the murdering of innocent men, women and children.”

The kingdom additionally stated a few of these executed have been members of al-Qaida, the Islamic State group and likewise backers of Yemen’s Houthi rebels. A Saudi-led coalition has been battling the Iran-backed Houthis since 2015 in neighboring Yemen in an effort to revive the internationally acknowledged authorities to energy.

Those executed included 73 Saudis, seven Yemenis and one Syrian. The report didn’t say the place the executions happened.

“The accused were provided with the right to an attorney and were guaranteed their full rights under Saudi law during the judicial process, which found them guilty of committing multiple heinous crimes that left a large number of civilians and law enforcement officers dead,” the Saudi Press Agency stated.

“The kingdom will continue to take a strict and unwavering stance against terrorism and extremist ideologies that threaten the stability of the entire world,” the report added. It didn’t say how the prisoners have been executed, although death-row inmates usually are beheaded in Saudi Arabia.

An announcement by Saudi state tv described these executed as having “followed the footsteps of Satan” in finishing up their crimes.

The kingdom’s final mass execution got here in January 2016, when the dominion executed 47 individuals, together with a outstanding opposition Shiite cleric who had rallied demonstrations within the kingdom.

In 2019, the dominion beheaded 37 Saudi residents, most of them minority Shiites, in a mass execution throughout the nation for alleged terrorism-related crimes.

The 1979 seizure of the Grand Mosque stays a vital second within the historical past of the oil-rich kingdom.

A band of ultraconservative Saudi Sunni militants took the Grand Mosque, dwelling to the cube-shaped Kaaba that Muslims pray towards 5 instances a day, demanding the Al Saud royal household abdicate. A two-week siege that adopted ended with an official demise toll of 229 killed. The kingdom’s rulers quickly additional embraced Wahhabism, an ultraconservative Islamic doctrine.

Since taking energy, Crown Prince Mohammed beneath his father has more and more liberalized life within the kingdom, opening film theaters, permitting ladies to drive and defanging the nation’s once-feared spiritual police.

However, U.S. intelligence companies consider the crown prince additionally ordered the slaying and dismemberment of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi, whereas overseeing airstrikes in Yemen that killed tons of of civilians.

In excerpts of an interview with The Atlantic journal, the crown prince mentioned the demise penalty, saying a “high percentage” of executions had been halted by way of the cost of so-called “blood money” settlements to grieving households.

“Well about the death penalty, we got rid of all of it, except for one category, and this one is written in the Quran, and we cannot do anything about it, even if we wished to do something, because it is clear teaching in the Quran,” the prince stated, in response to a transcript later revealed by the Saudi-owned satellite tv for pc information channel Al-Arabiya.

“If someone killed someone, another person, the family of that person has the right, after going to the court, to apply capital punishment, unless they forgive him. Or if someone threatens the life of many people, that means he has to be punished by the death penalty.”

He added: “Regardless if I like it or not, I don’t have the power to change it.”