Saudi Arabia committed to energy market stability, says foreign minister

Saudi Arabia is dedicated to working with its OPEC+ companions to make sure energy-market stability, the nation’s international minister stated on Saturday, including this required the participation of all members.

Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud was responding to a query on whether or not the world’s high oil exporter would act to handle any power disaster from a possible Russian invasion of Ukraine.

“We hope there are no crises that lead to instability of markets and we will continue to work with our partners… The oil market is participated [in] by all of its members, one member cannot on its own manage this market,” he informed the Munich Security Conference.

