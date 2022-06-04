Saudi Arabia concludes military drill with Red Sea countries, raises combat readiness

Saudi Arabia’s protection models have concluded a joint army drill with Djibouti, Egypt, Jordan, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen, the official Saudi Press Agency reported on Saturday.

Titled the ‘Red Wave-5,’ maneuver of the Western fleet, the duty was led by the Royal Saudi Naval Forces alongside the listed Red Sea coastal nations.

Saudi Arabia’s protection forces alongside Red Sea coastal nations’ personal forces for the Red Wave-5 drill. (SPA)

“The Red Wave-5 maneuver witnessed implementing a number of combat trainings, citing the clearance of fortified sites, intrusion and live fire shooting in support of combat aircraft and helicopters to carry out tactical tasks aiming to achieve the joint task principle,” SPA reported, citing the Commander of the Western Fleet Rear Admiral Yahya bin Mohammed Asiri.

The mission, which concluded Thursday, “raised combat preparedness” and contributed to “upgrading the security abilities to protect the seas and regional and international water passages and guarantee maritime navigation in the Red Sea,” based on the SPA report.

Early in March, the Royal Saudi Air Force and its United States counterpart held a sequence of joint workout routines, the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

The Saudi Air Force took half within the drill with F-15 C/SA jets whereas the US Air Force introduced the F-16 and F-18 fighters.

The three way partnership helped in “developing their capabilities” and in “raising efficiency and enhancing cooperation to face challenges,” SPA reported.

