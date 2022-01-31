Saudi Arabia condemns Houthis’ attempts to target UAE

Saudi Arabia condemned Yemen’s Iran-backed “terrorist” Houthi militia’s makes an attempt to focus on civilian websites and amenities within the UAE, the international ministry mentioned on Monday.

The Kingdom harassed that it totally stands with the UAE in opposition to every little thing that threatens its safety and stability, including that it’ll proceed to fend off the “terrorist” practices of the Houthis by way of main the Arab Coalition forces in Yemen.

The UAE intercepted and destroyed a Houthi ballistic missile assault early Monday, the third such assault inside two weeks to focus on the Gulf nation.

Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Ministry reiterated its solidarity with the UAE in opposition to these “terrorist” assaults, and voiced its assist of all measures taken by the UAE to take care of the safety and security of its residents and residents.

