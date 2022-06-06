Saudi Arabia condemns Indian officials’ comments insulting Prophet Mohammed

Saudi Arabia condemns and denounces statements by the spokeswoman of India’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) which constituted an insult to the Prophet Mohammed, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated on Sunday.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed its condemnation and denunciation of the statements made by the spokeswoman of the Indian Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), insulting the Prophet Muhammad, peace and blessings be upon him, and reaffirms its permanent rejection of prejudice against the symbols of the Islamic religion, alongside all religious figures and symbols,” state information company SPA reported.

India’s ruling occasion BJP suspended its spokeswoman Nupur Sharma over her feedback about Prophet Mohammed.

The Saudi ministry welcomed BJP’s measures and reiterated the Kingdom’s place calling for respecting all beliefs and religions.

Gulf states Qatar and Kuwait had summoned their Indian ambassadors. Doha demanded the Indian authorities subject a public apology over Sharma’s feedback.

Sharma stated on Twitter that her feedback had been in response to “insults” made towards the Hindu god Shiva.

“If my words have caused discomfort or hurt religious feelings of anyone whatsoever, I hereby unconditionally withdraw my statement,” she stated.

