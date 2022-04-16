Saudi Arabia condemns Israeli attacks on Palestinians, al-Aqsa Mosque

Saudi Arabia issued a press release Friday condemning the Israeli forces for raiding the al-Aqsa Mosque compound in Jerusalem and attacking Palestinians who had been inside praying.

“This systematic escalation is a blatant attack on the sacredness of al-Aqsa Mosque and its place in the heart of the Islamic nation,” a press release from the Saudi Foreign Ministry stated.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Israeli police attacked Palestinians as 1000’s had been within the mosque for prayers through the holy month of Ramadan.

Israel alleges that males carrying Palestinian and Hamas flags had been within the compound with rocks and stones. Palestinian officers say over 150 Palestinians had been wounded.

Saudi Arabia known as on the worldwide neighborhood to carry the Israeli forces accountable for the continued assaults and violations in opposition to Palestinians, their land and their holy websites.

The Foreign Ministry additionally stated there was a necessity for reviving peace efforts within the Middle East.

The latest uptick in violence, together with a number of Palestinian assaults on Israeli civilians, has heightened fears of renewed clashes between Palestinians and Israelis.

Last yr, throughout Ramadan, related violence broke out and sparked the most important battle in years between Hamas and Israel. The 11-day battle was ended following intervention by mediators, together with Egypt, Jordan and the US.

Read extra: Analysis: Biden’s quiet diplomacy may work, but Middle East will ‘follow you home’