Saudi Arabia condemns missile attack on Erbil

Saudi Arabia expressed its robust condemnation of the missile assault that focused town of Erbil within the Kurdistan area of Iraq, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs mentioned on Sunday.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs affirms the solidarity of the Government of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and its stand by Iraq in its measures to protect its security and stability, and its rejection of all forms of violence, extremism, and terrorism,” in accordance with an announcement.

Earlier, safety forces in Iraq’s autonomous Kurdistan area mentioned “a dozen ballistic missiles” focused Iraq’s northern metropolis of Erbil, together with US services, inflicting harm however no main casualties within the early hours of Sunday.

Iran’s Revolutionary Guards on Sunday mentioned that they focused an Israeli “strategic centre” in Iraq with missiles, after Kurdish authorities in northern Iraq reported cross-border missile hearth.

With AFP

Read extra:

Missiles launched from Iran targeted new US consulate in Erbil: Report

Iran’s Revolutionary Guards claim responsibility for missile attack on Iraq’s Erbil