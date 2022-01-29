Saudi Arabia condemns the ‘cowardly’ attacks that targeted Baghdad airport

Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs launched a press release on Saturday “strongly” condemning the “cowardly terrorist attack” that hit Baghdad International Airport on Friday, in accordance with a press release carried by the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

The ministry acknowledged within the assertion carried by SPA its “categorical rejection of this treacherous attack, which threatens the stability of the sisterly Republic of Iraq and the region, and the safety of air navigation in it.”

At least three rockets landed within the Baghdad International Airport compound and close to an adjoining US air base, damaging one disused civilian airplane.

The police sources didn’t report some other injury or any accidents. The broken plane was an out of use Iraqi Airways aircraft, in accordance with experiences.

The Kingdom’s ministry stated that the incident “undermines the efforts of the international coalition to help Iraq fight terrorism,” within the authentic assertion on SPA report.

The international ministry reiterated its “full support for the sisterly Republic of Iraq in the measures it takes to protect its security, and its affirmation of the Kingdom’s position rejecting all forms of violence, terrorism and extremism,” in accordance with SPA.

Rocket assaults which US and a few Iraqi officers blame on Iran-backed militia teams who oppose the US navy presence within the area have commonly hit the advanced in recent times.

