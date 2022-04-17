Saudi Arabia converts $300 million deposit in Mauritania’s central bank to soft loan

Saudi Arabia transformed its $300 million deposit in Mauritania’s central financial institution right into a tender mortgage, as a part of the Kingdom’s ongoing efforts and management position in supporting the event and financial system of Arab and Islamic states, state information company SPA reported on Sunday.

The conversion was applied primarily based on the directives of King Salman bin Abdulaziz and the Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

“The move comes as an extension of the Kingdom’s continuous support for the people and government of the Islamic Republic of Mauritania, to push the wheel of economic growth and implement development projects in vital sectors,” SPA mentioned.

It added: “The support aims to contribute to promoting inclusive and sustainable economic growth, in addition to opening new financing channels from regional and international financial organizations.”

