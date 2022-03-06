Saudi Arabia drops most COVID-19 restrictions

Saudi Arabia has dropped most of its COVID-19 restrictions together with an out of doors masks mandate, in line with the Ministry of Interior quoted by the Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Social distancing can be not required in any areas together with the Grand Mosque in Mecca and the Prophet’s Mosque in Medina.

People in Saudi Arabia are nonetheless required to put on masks in indoor locations, in line with SPA.

The Kingdom has additionally dropped the requirement for vacationers to current a adverse PCR or speedy antigen check on arrival.

People coming into the nation not need to quarantine, though medical health insurance continues to be required.

A flight ban on vacationers from a number of international locations has additionally been lifted.

These embrace: South Africa, Botswana, Namibia, Zimbabwe, Lesotho, Eswatini, Mozambique, Malawi, Mauritius, Zambia, Madagascar, Angola, Seychelles, Comoros, Nigeria, Ethiopia, and Afghanistan.

The easing of restrictions comes as every day COVID-19 case numbers continues to fall after a spike in mid-January.

On January 19 every day case numbers in Saudi Arabia reached an all-time-high of 5,928 because the omicron variant unfold worldwide.

Case numbers fell within the following weeks, and the nation recorded 283 on Saturday.

The Ministry of Interior credited the dropping of COVID-19 guidelines to excessive charges of immunity and inoculation.

Enough COVID-19 vaccine photographs have been administered to inoculate 87 p.c of the inhabitants with two doses, in line with Reuters.

An ‘immune’ Tawakkalna contact-tracing app standing continues to be required to enter public locations and use public transportation.

Read extra:

Saudi Arabia citizens returning from Ukraine exempted from taking PCR test: GACA

EXPO 2020 Dubai scraps mask mandate in outdoor spaces

Saudi Arabia records 653 new COVID-19 cases, two deaths in 24 hours