Saudi Arabia, e-commerce giant Amazon sign agreement to boost SME growth

Saudi Arabia’s funding arm has signed an settlement with the tech and e-commerce big Amazon, the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported on Saturday.

The new MoU is anticipated to spice up alternatives for small and medium enterprises throughout the Kingdom, SPA reported.

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Investment (MISA) may also repotedly kind a joint committee that can give attention to “development of skills, technology and infrastructure, supporting knowledge and trust in online shopping and e-payments,” in line with the identical report.

The signing happened within the presence of the Minister of Investment, Khalid bin Abdulaziz al-Falih, and the Vice President of Amazon for the Middle East and North Africa, Ronaldo Mouchawar.

The Minister of Investment Eng. Khalid al-Falih stated: “In line with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030, our partnership with Amazon will open growth opportunities for SMEs and address the main challenges facing the sector, creating job opportunities across the Kingdom by harnessing new technologies,” WAM reported.

The Kingdom’s Vision 2030 plan consists of provisions to develop digital infrastructure with the purpose of bettering high quality of life and attracting funding.

Building and enabling native expertise is one other focus of the MoU.

Ronaldo Mouchawar, Vice President for Amazon MENA stated: “This partnership underscores our commitment to the Kingdom and our customers in it, and will contribute to accelerating the growth of the e-commerce sector, as well as enabling businesses to take advantage of the great growth opportunities that the Kingdom offers.”

Last 12 months, Amazon introduced a major expansion in Saudi Arabia that it says will create at the least 1,500 new jobs throughout the Kingdom in 2021.

The on-line retail big plans to extend its storage capability within the nation by 89 % with eleven new buildings.

By the tip of the 12 months, Amazon says its storage capability will attain greater than 867,000 sq. toes – the equal of greater than ten soccer fields.

The enlargement may also improve the geographical space Amazon is ready to ship to by round 58 %, in line with an announcement.

The firm has had a presence in Saudi Arabia for a number of years, shopping for up souq.com in 2017.

It formally launched in June of 2020 when person info on souq.com was transferred to amazon.sa. Amazon Prime was launched in Saudi Arabia in January 2021.

Al Arabiya English’s Marco Ferrari contributed to this report.

