Saudi Arabia will allow GCC residents to simply apply for its

eVisa and residents of the UK, US and EU to get a visa on arrival,

the Kingdom introduced on Thursday, Trend stories citing Al

Arabiya.

The announcement was made on Thursday, and follows a decree

signed by the Kingdom’s Minister of Tourism. The GCC resident

allow should be legitimate for no less than three months.

Holders of a sound vacationer or enterprise visa from the UK, US or

Schengen visa holders can proceed to avail the visa on arrival

offered that the visa was used to enter the visa-issuing nation

no less than as soon as.

The vacationer visa doesn’t enable its holder to carry out Hajj and

Umrah in the course of the Hajj season, Al Arabiya reported.

Elevating the customer expertise is on the coronary heart of the tourism

sector’s future,” mentioned Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Tourism Ahmed

al-Khateeb, including that the transfer aligns with the nation’s Vision

2030 targets.

Over a million eVisas have been issued since its introduction

in 2019.