Saudi Arabia eases tourist eVisa for GCC residents, Schengen visa holders
Saudi Arabia will allow GCC residents to simply apply for its
eVisa and residents of the UK, US and EU to get a visa on arrival,
the Kingdom introduced on Thursday, Trend stories citing Al
Arabiya.
The announcement was made on Thursday, and follows a decree
signed by the Kingdom’s Minister of Tourism. The GCC resident
allow should be legitimate for no less than three months.
Holders of a sound vacationer or enterprise visa from the UK, US or
Schengen visa holders can proceed to avail the visa on arrival
offered that the visa was used to enter the visa-issuing nation
no less than as soon as.
The vacationer visa doesn’t enable its holder to carry out Hajj and
Umrah in the course of the Hajj season, Al Arabiya reported.
Elevating the customer expertise is on the coronary heart of the tourism
sector’s future,” mentioned Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Tourism Ahmed
al-Khateeb, including that the transfer aligns with the nation’s Vision
2030 targets.
Over a million eVisas have been issued since its introduction
in 2019.