Saudi Arabia, Egypt reaffirm cooperation to strengthen region’s security, stability

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi reaffirmed the importance of bilateral cooperation and coordination to strengthen the area’s stability and safety, state information company (SPA) reported on Tuesday.

In a joint assertion issued following their assembly in Riyadh the place al-Sisi arrived earlier on Tuesday, the 2 leaders stated they may proceed to work to coordinate stances to serve the pursuits of Egypt and the Kingdom and strengthen stability within the area and the world.

They additionally voiced their rejection of any regional events’ makes an attempt to intervene in Arab nations’ inner affairs or to threaten their stability by way of “sectarian and racist incitement or via the tools of terrorism and terror groups.”

Al-Sisi and the Crown Prince additionally mentioned the scenario in Yemen and voiced their rejection of the Iran-backed Houthi militia’s steady efforts to threaten navigation within the Red Sea.

“It’s not possible to overlook [the fact] that these terrorist Houthi militias have… military capabilities that pose a direct threat to the security of the Kingdom and countries in the region,” they stated, including that they’re eager on enhancing army cooperation and strengthening strategic partnerships.

The two leaders additionally mentioned the scenario in Lebanon and voiced their assist to the function of state establishments.

“Lebanon must not be [a launchpad] for terrorist acts, and it must not be an incubator for terrorist groups and organizations which destabilize the region. It must also not be a source or a passage for smuggling drugs,” they stated.

Al-Sisi and the Crown Prince additionally mentioned funding and commerce and agreed to strengthen financial partnership between the 2 nations.

They additionally stated they have been eager on growing cooperation within the tourism sector, in response to the assertion which added that al-Sisi voiced Egypt’s assist for the Kingdom’s bid to host Expo 2030.

Al-Sisi additionally met with Saudi Arabia’s King Salman bin Abdulaziz throughout his official go to to Riyadh, SPA reported, including that King Salman held a lunch in honor of the Egyptian president.

