Saudi Arabia executes man guilty of cutting wife’s body into pieces

Saudi Arabia executed a Saudi man on Wednesday after he was discovered responsible of murdering his Libyan spouse and slicing her physique into items, the inside ministry mentioned in keeping with state information company (SPA).

Two different Saudi males had been additionally executed on Wednesday after convicting them of committing “horrific” murders, the ministry mentioned.

One of the boys was convicted of murdering his toddler son after beating him up and of terrorizing his spouse, a Saudi, who died after being hit by a automobile whereas attempting to flee, whereas the opposite one was convicted of stabbing three of his daughters, aged six, 4 and two, to dying.

The Criminal Court sentenced all three males to dying, and the decision was authorized by the Appeal Court and Supreme Court, the ministry mentioned, including {that a} royal order was issued to implement the verdicts accordingly.

