Saudi Arabia foils attempt to smuggle 1.6 Captagon pills

Saudi Arabia has thwarted an try and smuggle 1.6 million Captagon drugs, the official Saudi Press Agency reported on Friday.

Captagon is a sort of amphetamine-style stimulant fenethylline that continues to be manufactured, largely in Lebanon and Syria, for unlawful leisure use.

The Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority (ZATCA) caught the medication hidden in a caravan van despatched to the Kingdom to the Jeddah Islamic Port.

Saudi Arabia thwarts an try and smuggle Captagon drugs hidden in a caravan van. (SPA)

Three males have been arrested in connection to the crime, the report added.

Authorities within the area have been cracking down on narcotics. In a powerful stance in opposition to drug use, the Kingdom positioned a ban on the import of fruit and greens from Lebanon in 2021 after Saudi Arabia’s Customs foiled an try and smuggle over 5 million drugs of Captagon.

According to an AFP depend, greater than 25 million drugs of Captagon have been seized throughout the area because the begin of the yr alone.

