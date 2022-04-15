Saudi Arabia foils attempt to smuggle over 141,000 Captagon pills

Saudi Arabia has thwarted an try to smuggle 141,831 Captagon capsules into the Kingdom, the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported on Friday.

Captagon is a kind of amphetamine-style stimulant fenethylline that continues to be manufactured, principally in Lebanon and Syria, for unlawful leisure use.

The Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority (ZATCA) discovered the capsules within the baggage of two passengers who had been touring to the Kingdom on a bus via al-Haditha border crossing to carry out umrah.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The capsules had been hidden in plastic gallons containing olive oil.

ZATCA reiterated that it’s going to proceed to crack down on drug smuggling makes an attempt to safeguard the Kingdom.

It additionally known as on residents and residents to contribute to combating drug smuggling by reporting any data that pertain to drug trafficking, including that drug dealing tip-offs will probably be dealt with in full confidentiality and a money reward will probably be given if the knowledge reported is correct.

Authorities within the area have been cracking down on narcotics. In a robust stance in opposition to drug use, the Kingdom positioned a ban on the import of fruit and greens from Lebanon in 2021 after Saudi Arabia’s Customs foiled an try to smuggle over 5 million capsules of Captagon.

Read extra:

Syria Kurds seize over two million captagon pills in record drug bust

Saudi Arabia authorities foil drug smuggling attempt of 500,000 amphetamine pills

Saudi Arabia arrests 50 for attempting to smuggle hashish, khat, amphetamine pills