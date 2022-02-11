Saudi Arabia foils Captagon smuggling attempts, 2.4 million pills seized

Saudi Arabia has thwarted two separate makes an attempt to smuggle extra that 2.4 million captagon capsules, the official Saudi Press Agency reported on Friday.

Captagon is a sort of amphetamine-style stimulant fenethylline that continues to be manufactured, largely in Lebanon and Syria, for unlawful leisure use.

The Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority (ZATCA) caught the medication hidden in consignments despatched to the Kingdom to the Jeddah Islamic Port and Duba Port.

The first batch of medicine was found hidden inside glove bins, in line with the SPA report, amounting to 2,483,926 capsules.

The second try occurred as a part of a cargo of oranges, the place 423,926 variety of capsules had been discovered hidden within the spare tire of the truck carrying the fruit. The cargo was reportedly routed by the Red Sea port.

Saudi Arabia’s ZATCA authority empty a hid container full of the unlawful Captagon drug in a seizure reported on February 11, 2022. (ZATCA)

Three individuals have been arrested in reference to the crime, SPA reported.

The authority reportedly stated that they’re persevering with to “tighten customs control” over imports into the nation.

مُخبأة في إرساليتي “قفازات بلاستيكية” و”برتقال”

On Tuesday, officers arrested a person within the Asir area for being in possession of 20 kilograms of cannabis, a drug derived from hashish.

Authorities within the area have been cracking down on narcotics. In a robust stance towards drug use, the Kingdom positioned a ban on the import of fruit and greens from Lebanon in 2021 after Saudi Arabia’s Customs foiled an try to smuggle over 5 million capsules of Captagon.

According to an AFP rely, greater than 25 million capsules of Captagon have been seized throughout the area for the reason that begin of the yr alone.

According to the Ministry of Interior (MOI), the severest punishment dealt to a person concerned in smuggling illicit narcotics is loss of life.

Meanwhile, people who deal the substance face imprisonment, lashing, and/or a monetary effective. Repeat offenders might obtain a loss of life sentence, in line with the MOI.

