Saudi Arabia increases Hajj pilgrimage capacity to one million

Saudi Arabia mentioned Saturday it should allow a million Muslims from inside and outdoors the nation to take part on this 12 months’s Hajj, a pointy uptick after pandemic restrictions pressured two years of pared-down pilgrimages.

The Hajj ministry “has authorized one million pilgrims, both foreign and domestic, to perform the Hajj this year,” it mentioned in an announcement.

Usually one of many world’s largest non secular gatherings, about 2.5 million folks took half in 2019.

But after the onset of the coronavirus pandemic in 2020, the Kingdom’s authorities allowed just one,000 pilgrims to take part in an effort to prioritize the well being of the pilgrims.

The following 12 months, the Kingdom upped the entire to 60,000 absolutely vaccinated residents chosen via a lottery.

Saturday’s announcement mentioned this 12 months’s Hajj will permit vaccinated pilgrims beneath age 65.

Those coming from exterior Saudi Arabia might be required to submit a damaging COVID-19 PCR outcome from a take a look at taken inside 72 hours of journey.

The authorities needs to make sure pilgrims’ security “while ensuring that the maximum number of Muslims worldwide can perform the Hajj”, the assertion mentioned.

The Hajj consists of a collection of non secular rites which are accomplished over 5 days in Islam’s holiest metropolis, Mecca, and surrounding areas of western Saudi Arabia.

