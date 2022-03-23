Saudi Arabia intercepts, destroys ballistic missile launched toward Jazan

The Arab Coalition mentioned on Tuesday that Saudi Arabia’s Air Defenses intercepted and destroyed a ballistic missile launched towards the Kingdom’s Jazan, state information company (SPA) reported.

The coalition added that the Iran-backed Houthi militia’s escalations towards the Kingdom “deliberately aim to thwart” Yemeni talks.

On Sunday, an Aramco petroleum merchandise distribution plant in Saudi Arabia’s Jeddah was attacked by the Houthis resulting in a “limited fire” which was introduced underneath management with out accidents or casualties, in line with the coalition.

The coalition additionally mentioned on Sunday that Saudi Arabia’s Air Defense Forces had intercepted and destroyed 9 drones launched by the Houthis towards Jazan, Khamis Mushait, Taif, Yanbu and Dhahran al-Janoub within the Kingdom.

The assaults come a number of days after Secretary General of the GCC Nayef al-Hajraf mentioned that Riyadh will host talks between Yemen’s fighters from March 29 till April 7.

