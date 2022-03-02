Saudi Arabia is essential pillar of regional security: Bahrain’s King Hamad

Bahrain’s King Hamad bin Isa al-Khalifa stated on Wednesday that Saudi Arabia is a necessary pillar of the area’s safety and stability, state information company (SPA) reported.

The Bahraini king, who arrived in Riyadh earlier on Wednesday, met with Saudi Arabia’s King Salman and mentioned latest regional developments, the report added.

Upon his arrival to the Kingdom, the Bahraini king stated that the Kingdom’s safety is a component and parcel of Bahrain’s safety, including that the Kingdom is a “safety valve” towards threats the area faces.

He additionally reiterated his gratitude to King Salman’s efforts towards serving Gulf, Arab and Islamic affairs and to the Kingdom’s strategic position on the regional and worldwide ranges to ensure a greater future to all folks on this planet.

