Saudi Arabia jails 11 people for laundering $2.7 bln: Report





Eleven individuals together with 9 foreigners have been sentenced to jail in Saudi Arabia on expenses of laundering ten billion riyals ($2.67 billion), state TV reported on Sunday quoting a prosecution assertion.

The judiciary additionally ordered fines and the confiscation of funds and belongings from seized funding portfolios, the report added.

