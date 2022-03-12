Saudi Arabia kills 81 in biggest mass execution in modern history

Saudi Arabia on Saturday executed 81 folks convicted of crimes starting from killings to belonging to militant and terrorist teams — the biggest identified mass execution carried out within the kingdom in its trendy historical past.

The variety of executed surpassed even the toll of a January 1980 mass execution for the 63 militants convicted of seizing the Grand Mosque in Mecca in 1979, the worst-ever militant assault to focus on the dominion and Islam’s holiest pilgrimage web site.

It was unclear why the dominion selected Saturday for the executions, although they got here as a lot of the world’s consideration remained centered on Russia’s battle on Ukraine.

The variety of loss of life penalty instances being carried out in Saudi Arabia had dropped throughout the coronavirus pandemic. However, the dominion continued to behead convicts beneath King Salman and his assertive son, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

The state-run Saudi Press Agency introduced Saturday’s executions, saying they included these “convicted of various crimes, including the murdering of innocent men, women and children”.

The kingdom additionally stated a few of these executed had been members of al-Qaida, the Islamic State group and likewise backers of Yemen’s Houthi rebels.

A Saudi-led coalition has been battling the Iran-backed Houthis since 2015 in neighbouring Yemen.

Those executed included 73 Saudis, seven Yemenis and one Syrian. The report didn’t say the place the executions came about.

“The accused were provided with the right to an attorney and were guaranteed their full rights under Saudi law during the judicial process, which found them guilty of committing multiple heinous crimes,” the Saudi Press Agency stated.

“The kingdom will continue to take a strict and unwavering stance against terrorism and extremist ideologies that threaten the stability of the entire world,” the report added.

It didn’t say how the prisoners had been executed, although death-row inmates usually are beheaded in Saudi Arabia.

An announcement by Saudi state tv described these executed as having “followed the footsteps of Satan” in finishing up their crimes.

Activists concern execution reprisal in opposition to Shiite minority

The executions drew speedy worldwide criticism.

“The world should know by now that when Mohammed bin Salman promises reform, bloodshed is bound to follow,” stated Soraya Bauwens, the deputy director of Reprieve, a London-based advocacy group.

Ali Adubusi, the director of the European Saudi Organisation for Human Rights, alleged that a few of these executed had been tortured and confronted trials “carried out in secret”.

“These executions are the opposite of justice,” he stated.

The kingdom’s final mass execution got here in January 2016, when the dominion executed 47 folks, together with a outstanding opposition Shiite cleric who had rallied demonstrations within the area.

In 2019, the dominion beheaded 37 Saudi residents, predominantly minority Shiites, in a mass execution throughout the nation for alleged terrorism-related crimes.

It additionally publicly nailed the severed physique and head of a convicted extremist to a pole as a warning to others. Such crucifixions after execution, whereas uncommon, do happen within the kingdom.

Activists, together with Ali al-Ahmed of the US-based Institute for Gulf Affairs and the group Democracy for the Arab World Now stated they imagine that over three dozen of these executed Saturday had been Shiites.

However, the Saudi assertion didn’t determine the faiths of these killed.

Shiites, who stay primarily within the kingdom’s oil-rich east, have lengthy complained of being second-class residents. Executions of Shiites up to now have stirred regional unrest.

Saudi Arabia in the meantime stays engaged in diplomatic talks with its Shiite regional rival Iran to attempt to ease yearslong tensions.

The 1979 seizure of the Grand Mosque stays an important second within the historical past of the oil-rich kingdom.

A band of ultraconservative Saudi Sunni militants took the Grand Mosque, residence to the cube-shaped Kaaba that Muslims pray towards 5 instances a day, demanding the Al Saud royal household abdicate.

A two-week siege that adopted ended with an official loss of life toll of 229 killed. The kingdom’s rulers quickly additional embraced Wahhabism, an ultraconservative Islamic doctrine.

‘No energy’ to eliminate loss of life penalty, crown prince claims

Since taking energy, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has more and more liberalised life within the kingdom, opening film theatres, permitting girls to drive and defanging the nation’s once-feared spiritual police.

However, US intelligence businesses imagine the crown prince additionally ordered Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi’s slaying and dismemberment and overseeing airstrikes in Yemen that killed tons of of civilians.

In excerpts from an interview with The Atlantic journal, the crown prince mentioned the loss of life penalty, saying a “high percentage” of executions had been halted by paying so-called “blood money” settlements to aggrieved households.

“We got rid of [the death penalty] except for one category, and this one is written in the Quran — and we cannot do anything about it, even if we wished to do something — because it is clear teaching in the Quran,” the prince stated.

“If someone killed someone, another person, the family of that person has the right — after going to the court — to apply capital punishment unless they forgive him. Or if someone threatens the life of many people, that means he has to be punished by the death penalty.”

“Regardless if I like it or not, I don’t have the power to change it,” bin Salman stated.