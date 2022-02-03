Saudi Arabia mandates booster shot for citizens traveling out of the country

Saudi Arabia’s residents who want to journey exterior the Kingdom are required to take a 3rd shot (booster dose) of the COVID-19 vaccine for all journeys beginning February 9, in response to the Ministry of Interior.

The booster shot is obtainable for individuals who are previous three months from the second dose.

Those who’re youthful than 16 years are exempt from this rule. Similarly, those that seem beneath the exempt class on the Tawakkalna software don’t have to get a booster to journey, in response to the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

Simultaneously, the authorities additionally handed a legislation mandating all arrivals into the Kingdom to current a adverse PCR or antigen check report inside 48 hours earlier than departing to and arriving in Saudi Arabia.

Those beneath the age of eight are exempt from the testing requirement.

Meanwhile, residents who check optimistic for COVID-19 can enter the Kingdom with out the necessity for a adverse PCR check if seven days have handed from the date of the optimistic check, supplied that the traveler is inoculated with the mandatory vaccine doses which might be authorised by the Kingdom.

If the Kingdom-inbound passenger just isn’t appropriately vaccinated as authorised by Saudi Arabia, then 10 days should cross earlier than she or he could enter the Kingdom. No additional testing is required, in response to SPA.

