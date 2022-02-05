Saudi Arabia marks first participation in Winter Olympic Games held in China

Saudi Arabia marked a momentous first-time participation on the Winter Olympic Games since its begin in 1924, the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported on Friday.

As the twenty fourth winter video games kicked off in Beijing, China, Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki al-Faisal, Minister of Sports and President of the Saudi Olympic and Paralympic Committee was current together with the Kingdom’s delegation of individuals.

Princess Reema bint Bandar bin Sultan, Saudi Arabia’s ambassador to the US was additionally current, amongst different officers.

“Filled with pride as I witness the first ever Saudi Winter Olympics Team at the opening ceremony in Beijing today! They inspire us by proving that there is no limit to their ambition,” wrote the Saudi ambassador on Instagram.

The Saudi Arabian flag was raised on the ceremony by Faiq Abdi, who’s representing the Kingdom within the Alpine Skiing competitors.

The opening ceremony was held at Beijing’s nationwide stadium often called the “Bird’s Nest,” beneath strict measures to restrict the unfold of COVID-19. It marks the primary time for a similar nation to host each the Summer and Winter video games.

