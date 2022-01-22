Saudi Arabia marks further drop in daily COVID-19 infections with 4,608 new cases

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia reported on Saturday 4,608 COVID-19 instances and two new deaths in 24 hours, in line with the Ministry of Health.

This brings the overall deaths attributable to the virus to eight,918, whereas the vital case depend on Saturday rose to 637 from 591 on Friday.

Despite a world enhance in case numbers in latest weeks because the more-transmissible omicron variant spreads, the Kingdom has marked a drop in instances for 2 consecutive days.

Saudi Arabia recorded its first omicron case in early December, thought to have come from an undisclosed north African nation. The complete variety of instances within the Kingdom has now reached 647,819.

Meanwhile, 4,622 people have recovered from COVID-19 up to now 24 hours in distinction to six,090 on Friday, including to the overall restoration tally of 594,762.

So far, the Kingdom has administered 55,042,256 vaccine doses. Health authorities proceed with the Kingdom’s vaccination plan in an effort to get nearly all of the inhabitants vaccinated.

On Tuesday, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the World Health Organization chief mentioned that the pandemic is “nowhere near over,” cautioning towards a story that the fast-spreading omicron variant is risk-free.

In latest weeks, the Kingdom launched new COVID-19 restrictions and fines of $266 (1,000 Saudi riyal) for individuals who break social distancing guidelines, and $266,000 (100,000 riyal) for repeat offenders.

Social distancing is required at Mecca’s Grand Mosque and different public locations. Masks are additionally required in public locations, indoors and outside.

