Saudi Arabia marks minor dip in COVID-19 cases with 4,474 new infections, two deaths

Saudi Arabia has recorded 4,474 new COVID-19 instances and two virus-related deaths within the final 24 hours, based on the Ministry of Health.

This brings the full deaths brought on by the virus to eight,931, whereas the vital case rely was 869 on Friday compatred to 825 on January 27.

Saudi Arabia recorded its first omicron case in early December, thought to have come from an undisclosed north African nation. The complete variety of instances within the Kingdom has now reached 675,471.

Meanwhile, 4,445 people have recovered from COVID-19 up to now 24 hours, including to the full restoration tally of 626,532.

So far, the Kingdom has administered 56,505,420 vaccine doses. Health authorities proceed with the Kingdom’s vaccination plan in an effort to get the vast majority of the inhabitants vaccinated.

