Saudi Arabia offers music classes in schools: All you need to know

Saudi Arabia will help 100 public and worldwide colleges within the Kingdom in establishing promising extracurricular applications within the music sector to advertise tradition and humanities in training.

The timeline of the Ministry of Culture’s initiative begins with receiving submissions from colleges between May 26 and October 19, adopted by the choice course of between July 4 and July 15, then saying the faculties that may obtain help on August 14 (for individuals who utilized earlier than July 1) and on December 5 (for individuals who utilized after July 1).

The ministry’s music tradition program goals to kind a common and complete concept of the varied inventive, theoretical and scientific points within the subject of music, from which the recipient has data of the peculiarities of this artwork, its language and historical past, and the interpretation of the foundations and theoretical foundations on which it’s primarily based.

The program additionally addresses some musical devices with their completely different types, permitting the scholar to distinguish between them and make clear their peculiarities.

“Delving into this field brings us to the extent of the importance of knowing the most prominent figures of Western and local music and their role in the development of this art and the immortalization of some works, patterns and musical molds, whether Arab or Western,” in accordance with the ministry’s paperwork of this system.

Another one of many ministry’s instructional initiatives is named “Reflections on Saudi and international art”. It goals to advertise the recognize of artwork amongst college students within the center college and highschool.

The extracurricular actions will embody explaining and clarifying the varied arts in Saudi Arabia and linking them to the world-famous arts.

The course might be introduced in Arabic and out there to all colleges, whether or not public, personal or worldwide.

“This program presents the most important works of art and architecture from around the world and highlights painting, sculpture and other art forms as masterpieces of art. This material helps to connect the masterpieces that have passed through time with the scenes and artistic spaces in Saudi Arabia,” in accordance with the ministry of tradition.

