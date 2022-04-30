Saudi Arabia officially announces Eid al-Fitr start date

Eid al-Fitr will start on Monday May 2 because the Shawwal moon was not sighted on Saturday, in line with the Haramain Sharifain Twitter account.

Sunday May 1 will thus mark the thirtieth day of the holy month of Ramadan, the Haramain Sharifain added.

Eid al-Fitr celebrations comply with the top of Ramadan which lasts 29 or 30 days primarily based on when the crescent moon is sighted.

Muslims comply with a lunar calendar consisting of 12 months in a 12 months of 354 or 355 days.

