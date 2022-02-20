Saudi Arabia plans for fresh round of talks with Iran: Foreign minister

Saudi Arabia’s overseas minister mentioned on Saturday the dominion was seeking to schedule a fifth spherical of direct talks with rival Iran regardless of a “lack of substantive progress” to date, and urged Tehran to alter its conduct within the area.

Saudi Arabia and Iran, which reduce ties in 2016, launched talks final 12 months hosted by Iraq as international powers sought to salvage a nuclear pact with Tehran, which Gulf states deemed flawed for not tackling Iran’s missiles program and community of proxies.

Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan mentioned if the 2015 nuclear pact was revived that must be “a starting point, not an end point” as a way to tackle regional considerations, and that Riyadh remained considering talks with Iran.

“That will indeed require from our neighbors in Iran a serious desire to address the underlying issues that exist … We hope that there is a serious desire to find a new modus operandi,” he mentioned.

“If we see substantive progress on those files, then yes rapprochement is possible. So far we have not seen that,” he advised the Munich Security Conference.

Sunni Muslim Saudi Arabia and Shia Iran are vying for affect in a rivalry that has performed out throughout the area in occasions similar to Yemen’s struggle and in Lebanon, the place Iran-backed Hezbollah’s rising energy has frayed Beirut’s Gulf ties.

Earlier this month, Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi mentioned Tehran was prepared for extra talks if Riyadh was prepared to carry them in an environment of mutual understanding and respect.

Tensions between the 2 nations spiked in 2019 after an assault on Saudi oil crops that Riyadh blamed on Iran, a cost Tehran denies, and proceed to simmer over Yemen the place an Arab coalition together with Saudi Arabia is battling the Iran-backed Houthi militia.

Prince Faisal mentioned Iran continued to supply the Houthis with ballistic missile and drone components in addition to typical weapons, a cost each Tehran and the group deny.

“This does not contribute to finding a path to settle that conflict, but we are committed and we are supportive of the United Nations representative,” he mentioned, referring to stalled UN-led efforts for a ceasefire in Yemen.

