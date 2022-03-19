Saudi Arabia ranks 25th in global ranking of population happiness  

Saudi Arabia has ranked twenty fifth globally within the annual World Happiness Report 2022, advancing one rank from final 12 months, state information company (SPA) reported on Thursday.

The World Happiness Report, which has been working for ten years now, is a publication of the United Nations Sustainable Development Solutions Network.

Report findings are based mostly on a variety of knowledge, it mentioned in its 2022 annual report, including that its most important supply of knowledge “has always been the Gallup World Poll.”

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

According to Gallup World Poll, Gallup contributes to the World Happiness Report via measuring “life satisfaction ratings and emotional wellbeing and captures the important context that GDP does not explain: how people feel about their lives and what’s happening in them.”

The Kingdom attributed its regular progress in advancing its rank globally since 2017 to the developments in reaching the targets of Vision 2030 and to the nation’s “flexible capabilities to adapt with the requirements” for bettering the standard of life in varied fields.

Saudi Arabia’s rating on the happiness index superior from 37 in 2017 to 27 in 2020. Its rank was 33 in 2018 and 28 in 2019.

“The Kingdom [stood out] in terms of the indicators of GDP, social support, healthy life expectancy, freedom to make life choices, as well as generosity and [combating] corruption,” SPA added.

Finland ranked first on the index for a fifth 12 months in a row.

The Arab nation on prime of the record is Bahrain which ranked twenty first globally, adopted by the UAE which ranked twenty fourth.

Iraq, Iran and Yemen ranked 107,110 and 132 respectively.

The Arab nation on the backside of the UN-sponsored record was Lebanon which ranked 145th out of 146, whereas Afghanistan ranked once more as “the unhappiest country” on this planet.

Read extra:

Saudi Arabia: 4,500 year-old ‘funerary avenues,’ burial monuments discovered in AlUla

Saudi Arabia’s economic growth at near decade-high on oil price rebound

Saudis enjoy challenges inspired by popular Korean drama ‘Squid Game’