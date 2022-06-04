Saudi Arabia receives first foreign Hajj pilgrims since before pandemic
Saudi Arabia on Saturday welcomed its first batch of international
Hajj pilgrims since earlier than the coronavirus pandemic, which prompted
authorities to sharply limit the annual ritual in step with
international well being pointers, Trend stories citing Al Arabiya.
The group from Indonesia landed within the metropolis of Medina and was
set to journey south to the holy metropolis of Mecca within the coming weeks
to organize for the Hajj subsequent month, state media reported.
“Today we obtained the primary group of this 12 months’s pilgrims from
Indonesia, and the flights will proceed from Malaysia and India,”
Mohammed al-Bijawi of the nation’s Hajj Ministry informed the
al-Ekhbariya channel.
“Today we’re joyful to obtain the visitors of God from outdoors
the dominion, after a two-year interruption because of the pandemic,” he
added, describing Saudi Arabia as “fully prepared” to accommodate
them.
One of the 5 pillars of Islam, the Hajj have to be undertaken by
all Muslims who’ve the means a minimum of as soon as of their lives.
Usually one of many world’s largest spiritual gatherings, about
2.5 million folks participated in 2019.
But after the onset of the pandemic in 2020, authorities
introduced they might solely let 1,000 pilgrims participate.
The following 12 months, they elevated the overall to 60,000 totally
vaccinated Saudi Arabian residents and residents chosen by means of a
lottery.
In April, the dominion introduced it will allow a million
Muslims from inside and out of doors the nation to take part on this
12 months’s Hajj, which can happen in July.
The Hajj consists of a collection of spiritual rites which can be
accomplished over 5 days in Islam’s holiest metropolis, Mecca, and
surrounding areas of western Saudi Arabia.
This 12 months’s pilgrimage might be restricted to vaccinated Muslims
underneath age 65, the Hajj ministry has stated.
Those coming from outdoors Saudi Arabia, who should apply for Hajj
visas, are required to submit a damaging Covid-19 PCR consequence from a
take a look at taken inside 72 hours of journey.