Saudi Arabia receives first foreign Hajj pilgrims since before pandemic

Saudi Arabia on Saturday welcomed its first batch of international

Hajj pilgrims since earlier than the coronavirus pandemic, which prompted

authorities to sharply limit the annual ritual in step with

international well being pointers, Trend stories citing Al Arabiya.

The group from Indonesia landed within the metropolis of Medina and was

set to journey south to the holy metropolis of Mecca within the coming weeks

to organize for the Hajj subsequent month, state media reported.

“Today we obtained the primary group of this 12 months’s pilgrims from

Indonesia, and the flights will proceed from Malaysia and India,”

Mohammed al-Bijawi of the nation’s Hajj Ministry informed the

al-Ekhbariya channel.

“Today we’re joyful to obtain the visitors of God from outdoors

the dominion, after a two-year interruption because of the pandemic,” he

added, describing Saudi Arabia as “fully prepared” to accommodate

them.

One of the 5 pillars of Islam, the Hajj have to be undertaken by

all Muslims who’ve the means a minimum of as soon as of their lives.

Usually one of many world’s largest spiritual gatherings, about

2.5 million folks participated in 2019.

But after the onset of the pandemic in 2020, authorities

introduced they might solely let 1,000 pilgrims participate.

The following 12 months, they elevated the overall to 60,000 totally

vaccinated Saudi Arabian residents and residents chosen by means of a

lottery.

In April, the dominion introduced it will allow a million

Muslims from inside and out of doors the nation to take part on this

12 months’s Hajj, which can happen in July.

The Hajj consists of a collection of spiritual rites which can be

accomplished over 5 days in Islam’s holiest metropolis, Mecca, and

surrounding areas of western Saudi Arabia.

This 12 months’s pilgrimage might be restricted to vaccinated Muslims

underneath age 65, the Hajj ministry has stated.

Those coming from outdoors Saudi Arabia, who should apply for Hajj

visas, are required to submit a damaging Covid-19 PCR consequence from a

take a look at taken inside 72 hours of journey.