Saudi Arabia records 1,376 new COVID-19 cases, three deaths in 24 hours

Saudi Arabia has recorded 1,376 new COVID-19 circumstances and three virus-related demise within the final 24 hours, in response to the Kingdom’s Ministry of Health.

A complete of 737,334 COVID-19 circumstances and eight,981 virus-related deaths have now been recorded in Saudi Arabia because the starting of the pandemic.

Read the latest updates in our dedicated coronavirus section.

In the final 24 hours there have been additionally 2,596 recoveries, bringing the entire variety of recoveries to 707,492.

The Kingdom has administered 60,095,936 vaccine doses to its inhabitants of roughly 35 million, the well being ministry stated.

Authorities within the Kingdom are providing booster vaccine pictures to folks instantly after recovering from the virus. It can also be obtainable three months after the second dose for many who haven’t examined optimistic.

The Ministry of Interior now mandates that residents touring outdoors the nation should take a 3rd dose.

Exceptions to this rule embrace these youthful than 16 years of age and residents who’ve an exempt standing on the Tawakkalna software.

Booster pictures are required to be thought-about “immune” within the nation’s contact-tracing Tawakkalna app for folks over 18 who had been vaccinated greater than eight months in the past.

Read extra:

New Zealand police rules out using force to curb anti-vaccine protest

Jordan to lift COVID-19 restrictions on international visitors

EU drug regulators to discuss Merck COVID-19 antiviral pill next week