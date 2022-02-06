Saudi Arabia records 3,260 COVID-19 cases, one death in 24 hours

Saudi Arabia has recorded 3,260 new COVID-19 circumstances and one virus-related demise within the final 24 hours, in accordance with the Kingdom’s Ministry of Health.

A complete of 708,897 COVID-19 circumstances and eight,954 virus-related deaths have now been recorded in Saudi Arabia for the reason that starting of the pandemic.

Authorities within the Kingdom will provide booster vaccine pictures to folks instantly after recovering from the virus, the well being ministry introduced on Friday.

The booster shot is on the market three months after the second dose for individuals who haven’t examined constructive.

On Thursday, the Ministry of Interior introduced that residents touring outdoors the nation should take a 3rd dose ranging from February 9.

Exceptions to this rule embrace these youthful than 16 years of age and residents who’ve an exempt standing on the Tawakkalna utility.

Booster pictures at the moment are required to be thought-about “immune” within the nation’s contact-tracing Tawakkalna app for folks over 18 who have been vaccinated greater than eight months in the past.

Simultaneously, authorities additionally handed a legislation mandating all arrivals into the Kingdom current a unfavorable PCR or antigen take a look at report inside 48 hours earlier than departing to and arriving in Saudi Arabia.

