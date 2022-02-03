Saudi Arabia records 3,852 new COVID-19 cases, four deaths in 24 hours

Saudi Arabia has recorded 3,852 new COVID-19 instances and 4 virus-related deaths, in keeping with the Kingdom’s Ministry of Health.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

A complete of 699,069 COVID-19 instances and eight,947 virus-related deaths have now been recorded in Saudi Arabia because the starting of the pandemic.

In the final 24 hours there have been additionally 4,368 recoveries, bringing the overall variety of recoveries to 653,972.

The Kingdom has now administered 57,843,209 vaccine doses to its inhabitants of round 35 million, the well being ministry mentioned.

A booster shot has been required to achieve the ‘immune’ standing within the nation’s contact-tracing “Tawakkalna” app since Tuesday, for these over 18 who had their second vaccine dose greater than eight months in the past.

An ‘immune’ standing is required to enter sure public locations, use public transport, and enter authorities buildings within the nation.

Read extra:

Saudi Arabia records 4,092 COVID-19 cases, two deaths in 24 hours

US considers authorization of first COVID-19 vaccine for children under 5

Booster shot now required for ‘immune’ ‘Tawakkalna’ status in Saudi Arabia