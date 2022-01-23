Saudi Arabia records 4,535 COVID-19 cases, two deaths in 24 hours

Saudi Arabia has recorded 4,535 new COVID-19 instances and two virus-related deaths within the final 24 hours, in accordance with the Ministry of Health.

A complete of 652,354 COVID-19 infections and eight,920 associated deaths have been recorded within the Kingdom for the reason that begin of the pandemic.

There had been additionally 5,072 recoveries within the final 24 hours, bringing the full quantity to 599,834.

Saudi Arabia has administered 55,226,399 vaccine doses to its inhabitants of round 34 million.

Daily case numbers peaked on January 19, when 5,928 had been recorded.

