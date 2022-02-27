Saudi Arabia records 632 new COVID-19 cases, two deaths in 24 hours

Saudi Arabia has recorded 632 new COVID-19 circumstances and two virus-related deaths within the final 24 hours, based on the Kingdom’s Ministry of Health.

A complete of 744,374 COVID-19 circumstances and eight,996 virus-related deaths have now been recorded in Saudi Arabia because the starting of the pandemic.

In the previous 24 hours there have been additionally 995 recoveries, bringing the full variety of recoveries to 722,468.

Saudi Arabia continues to roll out its vaccination program. A complete of 60,884,285 vaccine doses have now been administered because the starting of the pandemic.

On February 19, for the primary time since January 1, 2022, every day reported coronavirus infections dropped under 1,000.

Case numbers reached a pandemic excessive on January 19 when 5,928 had been recorded. Since then, numbers have steadily dropped.

Saudi Arabia recorded its first case of omicron in early December, and case numbers spiked within the following weeks.

