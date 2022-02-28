Saudi Arabia records 653 new COVID-19 cases, two deaths in 24 hours

Saudi Arabia has recorded 653 new COVID-19 circumstances and two virus-related deaths within the final 24 hours, in response to the Kingdom’s Ministry of Health.

A complete of 745,027 COVID-19 circumstances and eight,998 virus-related deaths have now been recorded in Saudi Arabia because the starting of the pandemic.

In the previous 24 hours there have been additionally 1,081 recoveries, bringing the entire variety of recoveries to 723,549.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

Saudi Arabia continues to roll out its vaccination program. A complete of 60,990,946 vaccine doses have now been administered because the starting of the pandemic.

On February 19, for the primary time since January 1, 2022, each day reported coronavirus infections dropped under 1,000.

Case numbers reached a pandemic excessive on January 19 when 5,928 have been recorded. Since then, numbers have steadily dropped.

Saudi Arabia recorded its first case of omicron in early December, and case numbers spiked within the following weeks.

Read extra:

Virus-hit Hong Kong considering lockdown: Health chief

Saudi Arabia allows vaccinated children under age 7 to enter Two Holy Mosques

Explainer: What are the UAE’s updated COVID-19 rules, protocols?