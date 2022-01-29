Saudi Arabia reports further drop in daily COVID-19 cases with 3,913 new infections

Saudi Arabia has recorded 3,913 new COVID-19 circumstances and two virus-related deaths within the final 24 hours, in line with the Ministry of Health.

This brings the entire deaths attributable to the virus to eight,933, whereas the vital case depend was 878 on Saturday in comparison with 869 on January 28.

Daily reported circumstances within the Kingdom have dropped under 4,000 for the primary time since January 9, 2022.

Saudi Arabia recorded its first omicron case in early December, thought to have come from an undisclosed north African nation. The complete variety of circumstances within the Kingdom has now reached 679,384.

Meanwhile, 4,284 people have recovered from COVID-19 up to now 24 hours, including to the entire restoration tally of 630,816.

So far, the Kingdom has administered 56,653,395 vaccine doses. Health authorities proceed with the Kingdom’s vaccination plan in an effort to get nearly all of the inhabitants vaccinated.

