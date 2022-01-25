Saudi Arabia, Romania sign defense deal renewing commitment to peace

Saudi Arabia and Romania have entered a protection cooperation deal that can see an change of experience in know-how, communication programs, and medical providers, along with coaching, in keeping with the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

It comes as a part of an settlement signed by the Kingdom, represented by Dr. Khalid bin Hussein al-Bayari, Assistant Minister of Defense for Executive Affairs, and Romania, represented by Simona Cojocaru, State Secretary and Chief of the Department for Defense Policy, Planning and International Relations.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The association was established because the international locations renew their dedication to “promote and encourage international peace and stability,” SPA reported.

Recently, France introduced that they’re prepared to send troops to Romania as NATO seeks to bolster its presence within the area to counter a Russian risk.

Read extra:

UAE cooperated closely with US to repel second Houthi attack on Abu Dhabi: Ambassador

US deputy special envoy for Iran leaves post, State Dept official confirms

UAE reaffirms it will respond to Yemen’s Houthi attacks against it: Foreign ministry