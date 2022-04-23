Saudi Arabia safely welcomes 14 million visitors to Prophet’s Mosque during Ramadan

At least 14 million worshippers have attended prayers on the Prophet’s Mosque in Medina because the starting of the holy month of Ramadan, the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported on Saturday.

The organizing authority mentioned they labored with “auxiliary agencies” along with in-house workers to boost the operational capability of the mosque through the high-influx month.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The crew labored 24 hours a day and “doubled efforts” to host the tens of millions of holiday makers who flocked to the place of worship, the Adviser and Under-General for Executive and Field Affairs Abdulaziz al-Ayoubi mentioned, in line with SPA.

Meanwhile, because the Kingdom ramped up security measures in mild of this customer inflow, the nation’s minister of well being confirmed that there have been no “epidemic outbreaks, diseases, or events threatening public health,” SPA reported.

Minister Fahd al-Jalajil additionally mentioned that the authority “continues to provide preventive, curative and ambulatory services” for Umrah attendees by hospitals and first well being care facilities.

Preventive measures, epidemiological examination procedures and fast an infection response have additionally been deliberate, he added, in line with SPA.

To obtain the dimensions of this operation, al-Jalajil mentioned that the Ministry had recruited greater than 18,000 folks to serve guests within the holy month.

As of April 22, greater than 7,200 Umrah guests have been served by emergency facilities and the hospitals, whereas 36 emergency surgical procedures, 291 dialysis and 20 catheters have been carried out, SPA reported.

Read extra:

Michael Ratney tapped to be next US ambassador to Saudi Arabia: White House

Saudi Arabia’s PIF-owned ROSHN hits 10 million man-hours without lost-time injuries

Eid al-Fitr holiday dates announced for UAE private sector