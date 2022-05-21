Saudi Arabia says fully ready to monitor, deal with monkeypox cases

Saudi Arabia’s well being ministry mentioned on Saturday that it was totally prepared to watch and cope with any monkeypox cases, noting that no instances have been recorded within the Kingdom up to now, the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

All obligatory medical and laboratory assessments can be found within the Kingdom, the ministry additionally mentioned, including that it issued pointers to healthcare staff on the matter.

The ministry additionally has an entire preventive and healing healthcare plan to cope with any instances shall they emerge within the Kingdom.

It added that Saudi Arabia’s well being authorities repeatedly talk with the World Health Organization (WHO) to stay updated in regards to the developments of the illness.

Monkeypox instances have now been confirmed in a number of international locations together with the United Kingdom, Spain Portugal, Germany, Italy and the US.

First recognized in monkeys, the illness sometimes spreads by means of shut contact and has hardly ever unfold outdoors Africa. This sequence of infections has thus triggered concern.

Scientists, nonetheless, don’t assume the outbreak will develop right into a pandemic just like COVID-19 as a result of the virus doesn’t unfold as simply as SARS-COV-2.

