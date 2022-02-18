Saudi Arabia sees 112 percent increase in commercial registrations for businesswomen

Saudi Arabia has issued 139,754 new business licenses to girls in 2021, marking one of many largest development charges in accordance with information, the Ministry of Commerce introduced in a press release.

The ministry reported a 112 p.c enhance in business registrations issued for ladies entrepreneurs in six years from 2015.

In distinction, the report stated that 65,912 business registrations have been issued to female-owned companies in 2015.

Under the National Transformation Program of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030, empowering girls and rising their participation within the workforce is a key goal.

Visitors store at companies owned by Saudi girls in Dammam, Saudi Arabia, February 22, 2019. (Reuters)

On Wednesday, a job advert to recruit 30 feminine practice drivers in Saudi Arabia attracted 28,000 applicants, highlighting the dimensions of demand because the Kingdom will increase the alternatives for ladies.

These landmark adjustments within the Saudi ecosystem come after elaborate measures have been taken to advertise and shield girls’s rights throughout sectors, and notably, within the nation’s labor drive.

This contains legal guidelines to “stop discrimination in the framework of work” and set up “a number of rights and duties on an equal footing between men and women, such as equal pay in the event of equal value and quality of work, and full equality in the search for work aid, and in training programs to obtain work,” in accordance with an in depth girls empowerment technique shared on the Saudi National Portal for Government Services.

As for the rise in feminine entrepreneurship in Saudi Arabia, the Ministry of Commerce report discovered that actions have been taken up throughout main sectors together with wholesale and retail commerce, data and communication know-how, administrative providers, skilled, scientific and technical actions, transportation and logistics, actual property actions, and contracting.

The ministry assertion added that: “It also took care of its services to the business sector by establishing business centers for women within a new and advanced work environment that relies on modern technologies that facilitate procedures that save time for businesswomen.”

