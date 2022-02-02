Saudi Arabia sees 906 pct increase in entertainment, arts records: Commerce ministry

Saudi Arabia noticed its highest variety of industrial registrations within the leisure and artwork business issued over the previous six years with a 906 p.c enhance in 2021 in comparison with 2015, the Kingdom’s Ministry of Commerce introduced on Wednesday.

According to a press release, the ministry issued 2,847 industrial registers to the sector in the course of the 12 months 2021, including that solely 283 industrial registers have been issued in 2015.

The complete variety of industrial registers issued to the leisure and artwork sector within the Kingdom has now reached 11,424.

According to the assertion printed on the ministry’s web site, Riyadh has the very best variety of industrial registers issued, 4,127, adopted by Mecca, 3,216, the Eastern Province, 1,701 and Asir, 501.

The variety of industrial registers issued to different districts within the nation ranged between 64 and 441.

The important enhance within the industrial registers issued final 12 months highlights efforts to realize the objectives of Vision 2030 because the Kingdom goals to draw investments value round $69 billion and supply greater than 200,000 job alternatives within the leisure sector by 2030.

