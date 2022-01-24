Saudi Arabia sees slight increase with 4,838 new COVID-19 cases

Saudi Arabia noticed a slight enhance within the variety of each day new COVID-19 instances after 4,838 new infections have been recorded over the previous 24 hours, the Ministry of Health introduced on Monday.

Read the latest updates in our dedicated coronavirus section.

Two COVID-19-related deaths have been additionally reported, elevating the demise toll to eight,922 as of January 24.

Meanwhile, 6,296 individuals who had beforehand examined constructive for the virus recovered, elevating the restoration whole to 606,130. A complete of 657,192 infections have been reported within the Kingdom for the reason that pandemic first began.

Despite Monday’s instances being larger than the 4,535 reported on Sunday, Saudi Arabia has seen a lower in each day infections after each day COVID-19 infections reached practically 6,000 earlier this month.

Read extra:

Saudi Arabia marks further drop in daily COVID-19 infections with 4,608 new cases

‘Wuhan, I Am Here’: Film follows volunteers in Chinese sealed city due to COVID-19

US to suspend 44 China-bound flights in response to restriction on American carriers