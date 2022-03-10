Saudi Arabia signs 23 defense contracts worth $3.4 billion

Saudi Arabia’s protection ministry signed 23 contracts price 13 billion Saudi riyals ($3.4 billion) with native and worldwide corporations throughout the fourth day of the World Defense Show, state information company (SPA) reported on Wednesday.

Five contracts price 6 billion Saudi riyals ($1.6 billion) had been signed with the Saudi Arabian Military Industries (SAMI) to buy navy autos, ammunition and communication methods.

According to the report, the ministry signed two contracts with Raytheon Company, an American protection conglomerate, price 2 billion Saudi riyals ($533 million) to strengthen the capabilities of the Kingdom’s air drive.

The ministry additionally signed two contracts price 1.5 billion Saudi riyals ($400 million) with Thales Group, a French firm that gives companies for the protection and safety markets.

On Wednesday, the ministry signed 10 defense contracts price $1.8 billion with varied native and worldwide corporations.

Saudi Arabia’s first World Defense Show opened to the general public on Sunday. It options practically 600 exhibitors from over 40 nations, and organizers predict that 30,000 individuals will attend.

The exhibition, which concluded on Wednesday, was organized by the Kingdom’s General Authority for Military Industries (GAMI).

