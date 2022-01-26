Saudi Arabia thwarts attempt to distribute over one million amphetamine pills

Saudi Arabia’s authorities have thwarted an try to distribute over a million amphetamine tablets within the Kingdom, the spokesperson of the General Directorate of Narcotics Control, Major Muhammad al-Nujaidi mentioned on Wednesday.

He additionally mentioned the 1,016,000 amphetamine tablets have been seized from two residents in Taif Governorate.

“The official spokesman of the General Directorate of Narcotics Control, Major Muhammad al-Nujaidi, stated that the security follow-up on smuggling and drug promotion networks targeting the security of the Kingdom and its youth, resulted in thwarting an attempt to promote (1,016,000) amphetamine tablets, which were in the possession of two citizens in Taif Governorate,” the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, the Lebanese authorities seized a large quantity of Captagon hidden in a tea cargo sure for Saudi Arabia, the inside minister introduced.

Saudi Arabia slapped trade restrictions final yr on Beirut after an enormous cargo originating from Lebanon was seized, containing Captagon hid in pomegranates.

According to an AFP depend, greater than 25 million tablets of Captagon have been seized throughout the area because the begin of the yr alone.

