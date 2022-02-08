Saudi Arabia thwarts hashish drug smuggling attempt in Asir region

Saudi Arabian officers have arrested a person with 20 kilograms of narcotics in his possession on Monday, the official Saudi Press Agency reported.

Security patrols within the Asir area hindered the person’s try and smuggle ‘hashish,’ a drug derived from hashish, arrested the defendant, and referred him to the suitable authorities, in response to SPA.

Authorities within the area have been cracking down on narcotics. In a powerful stance in opposition to drug use, the Kingdom positioned a ban on the import of fruit and vegetables from Lebanon in 2021 after Saudi Arabia’s Customs foiled an try and smuggle over 5 million capsules of Captagon.

Captagon is a stimulant derived from a banned fenethylline-based drug.

According to an AFP rely, greater than 25 million capsules of Captagon have been seized throughout the area for the reason that begin of the yr alone.

More lately, on January 26, authorities in Saudi thwarted an try and distribute over one million amphetamine capsules. They had been seized from two residents within the Taif governate.

It got here a day after Lebanese officers seized a big amount of Captagon hidden in a tea cargo sure for Saudi Arabia.

These makes an attempt are occurring regardless of strict guidelines in opposition to smuggling, dealing, or utilizing medication within the Kingdom.

According to the Ministry of Interior (MOI), the severest punishment dealt to a person concerned in smuggling illicit narcotics is dying.

Meanwhile, people who deal the substance face imprisonment, lashing, and/or a monetary fantastic. Repeat offenders might obtain a dying sentence, in response to the MOI.

