Saudi Arabia to boost airports’ capacity to handle 330 million passengers by 2030

Saudi Arabia’s General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) plans to spice up airports’ capability to deal with 330 million passengers by 2030, Abdulaziz bin Abdullah al-Duailej, head of GACA, informed Al Arabiya on Monday.

GACA goals to take a position over $100 billion within the aviation sector by 2030, al-Duailej stated, including that investments are anticipated to be funded by the non-public and public sector.

He additionally stated that GACA plans to assemble two main airports in Riyadh and Jeddah which can deal with 100 million passengers every, including that current airports might be developed to enhance the motion of vacationers within the Kingdom.

GACA additionally goals to extend the variety of locations provided from the Kingdom’s airports from 100 to 250 by 2030.

Al-Duailej expects the aviation sector’s contribution to GDP to extend from $21 billion to greater than $75 billion in 2030, including that the aviation sector will create 1.1 million direct job alternatives and two million oblique job alternatives by 2030.

According to al-Duailej, the aviation technique is without doubt one of the main methods that empower Vision 2030 and that assist loads of initiatives and packages.

