Saudi Arabia to extend visa validity for Ukrainians in the Kingdom for free





Saudi Arabia has issued a royal directive to increase the validity of visas of Ukrainian nationals presently residing within the Kingdom, the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported on Thursday.

The course of might be carried out routinely, reported SPA, and with none extra charges or fines.

The new directive additionally applies to vacationers within the nation.

